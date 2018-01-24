PETS & ANIMALS

Spotify is helping shelter dogs find new homes based on owners taste in music

EMBED </>More Videos

Spotify has created a partnership with a shelter in Germany to help connect owners and dogs on the basis of musical taste. (Tierschutzverein München e.V./Spotify)

Spotify wants to help connect owners and dogs on the basis of musical taste. The streaming service has partnered with a dog adoption center and agency Serviceplan in Germany to launch 'Adoptify', which tests different playlists on dogs, figures out what kind of music they respond best to, and pairs them with the humans that share their taste.

The moved is based on a recent study conducted by the University of Glasgow has discovered that dogs have their own individual taste in music - just like humans do.

The campaign features cute pups rocking it to their favorite tunes. Ray, the French bulldog, loves electronic music, Moshi finds opera and classical music soothing, Gloria is down with hip-hop, while Milow's jam is rock and roll. You can watch videos of the pups and choose to take one home that matches your own musical tastes.



"As animal welfare officers, we attach great importance to any kind of original communication and increased awareness among the wider population," adds Jillian Moss, head of PR, advertising and fundraising at the Tierschutzverein München e.V. animal shelter told AdWeek. "We are proud to be pulling together with our two Adoptify partners, who are both market leaders in their respective sectors."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsspotifydogspet adoption
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News