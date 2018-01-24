The moved is based on a recent study conducted by the University of Glasgow has discovered that dogs have their own individual taste in music - just like humans do.
The campaign features cute pups rocking it to their favorite tunes. Ray, the French bulldog, loves electronic music, Moshi finds opera and classical music soothing, Gloria is down with hip-hop, while Milow's jam is rock and roll. You can watch videos of the pups and choose to take one home that matches your own musical tastes.
"As animal welfare officers, we attach great importance to any kind of original communication and increased awareness among the wider population," adds Jillian Moss, head of PR, advertising and fundraising at the Tierschutzverein München e.V. animal shelter told AdWeek. "We are proud to be pulling together with our two Adoptify partners, who are both market leaders in their respective sectors."