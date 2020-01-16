Spotify rolls out customizable playlists for pets

Spotify now has feature to create a playlist specifically designed for your pet.
But don't just assume your pet likes the same music you do.
Ideal for when pet owners are at work or school, tracks can be catered to the animal's persona. The pet owner can customize a playlist on Spotify's website by picking the animal type (even iguanas and hamsters have playlists) and selecting a 'personality' such as relaxed, energetic, friendly or shy.
Spotify says the most popular genres for pets are classical and soft rock.
