Stedman couple drives to Fayetteville, saves cat stuck in tree

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Maile Manuel said her husband was watching ABC11 Sunday morning when he saw the story about a cat that had been stuck in a Fayetteville tree for nearly a week - and they decided to help.
The cat named Lightskin had been sitting in a tree on Hawley Lane without food or water, according to caretaker Melissa Stanley.
Manuel's husband owns Joseph's Tree Removal and wasn't working Sunday, so they hopped in a truck for the nearly half hour drive to try and help.
The couple made it to Hawley Lane and eventually found the cat.
"It was meowing a lot. You could tell she was scared," said Maile Manuel.
During the rescue attempt, the cat jumped out but landed on the bank.
"We don't do it for recognition, we just wanted to help out," said Manuel.
After word of the stuck cat reached Facebook, other ABC11 viewers reached out and showed interest in helping - especially with temperatures expected to drop rapidly Sunday night.
The cat is now safely back with her caregiver.
