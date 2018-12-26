PETS & ANIMALS

Stray dog born without nose hopes to find forever home

MEET SNIFFLES: Born without a nose, the dog with the crooked teeth is hoping a family will open their hearts to him this Christmas.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida --
A stray dog with one unique characteristic is hoping to find a forever home as 2018 comes to a close.

Meet Sniffles. The active pooch with a great personality has grown on the workers at a veterinarian's office in Florida, with his crooked teeth and the way he snorts.

Sniffles was born without a nose, and workers say the deformity has led people to pass him up while looking to adopt a pet, WESH reports.

Genesis Diaz, who has been fostering animals for the last 12 years, said if someone would give him a chance, they'd learn just how special he really is.

"This morning, I woke up and he was at the edge of my bed, staring at me and he ran over and did a little twirl, and started licking my face," Diaz said.

Veterinarian workers say Sniffles is a healthy dog, "he just looks a little funny," says Michelle Wacker, with Orange County Animal Services.

"He's just a precious old man," Wacker said. "Everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him."

The dog is scheduled for a dentist's visit before the new year, so that toothy grin will change a bit.

The workers here hope someone will open their heart to make sure this sweet friend finds a new home for 2019.

If you're interested in adopting Sniffles or helping the rescue, visit PoodleandPoochRescue.org.
