Pets & Animals

Stray dog joins Iditarod 2019 sled race

EMBED <>More Videos

A dog in Alaska didn't want to miss out on all the fun, so it joined up with teams on the Iditarod Trail sled dog race.

ALASKA -- There is nothing quite like an adventure, and an impromptu one at that.

A dog in Alaska didn't want to miss out on all the fun, so it joined up with teams on the Iditarod Trail sled dog race, KTUU-TV reports.

As two racers, Pete Kaiser and Ryan Redington's groups came up to the Finger Lake checkpoint, where the dog lives, he decided to jump right in running 30 miles overnight.

Once the race reached rainy pass, the dog was rewarded with some well-deserved rest on a warm bed of straw.

"There was two of them after we left Finger Lake, they jumped out on the trail to follow Pete and then I came up on them and they got spooked and they followed him down the trail and kept going and made it here. Yea, that is the first time have seen that. I have seen dogs at the villages, but they are always contained."

After that adventure, the dog got to experience another trip, this time in the form of a plane ride home.

The Iditarod Sled Race transverses Alaska covering about 1,000 miles.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalaskacute animalsdogus world
TOP STORIES
38 dogs seized from Fuquay-Varina home, some available for adoption
Bond raised to $1M for man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
Troubleshooter helps Wake County man get refund from tax mistake
Grassroots effort aims to make Raleigh future home of MLB team
Retired RPD Officer with Multiple Sclerosis without wheelchair, van following hit-and-run crash
Duke says Zion Williamson will not play against Wake Forest tonight
Show More
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, attorney says
3 rare river otters reportedly stolen from NC animal sanctuary
First flower field blooms at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
North Carolina coast sees surprise March snowfall
More TOP STORIES News