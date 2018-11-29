PETS & ANIMALS

Study: dogs are not as smart as you think they are

EMBED </>More Videos

Dogs are not as smart as you thought.

By
If you are a dog lover, feel free to ignore the findings of a new study in the journal Learning & Behavior that suggests our pooches are not as smart as we may think.

The study compares canine cognition to other carnivores, social hunters and domestic animals, all groups that dogs fall into.

Researchers looked at the behavior of several animals, including wolves, cats, dolphins, chimpanzees, pigs, and pigeons to see if dogs have any special skills that weren't recorded in other species.

The researchers say they do not.

"We cover sensory cognition, physical cognition, spatial cognition, social cognition, and self-awareness," the study reads.

ALSO SEE: Stop hugging your dogs, they hate that

"We conclude that dog cognition does not look exceptional."

The good news is, there are a lot of different ways the study explores intelligence, which means you are free to choose the parts in which dogs did as well, if not better, than other animals.

For example, while they're not great at physical cognition, interacting with and understanding objects around them, dogs seem to be at least average, when it comes to social cognition, especially when they are taking cues from humans.

Still, the study concludes, "when a broad-enough set of comparison species is considered, there is no current case for canine exceptionalism."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsstudypetsu.s. & worldNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
What happened to dogs rescued in recent Wake County animal cruelty case?
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
'Bedazzled' pigeon found in Arizona reunited with owner
Looking to adopt a cat for the family this holiday season?
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Undocumented immigrant who sought sanctuary in Durham church has been deported
Could school suspensions largely be a thing of the past?
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
No criminal charges expected in death of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Lumberton classmates mourn Hania's death; search for killer continues
Newton Grove police chief arrested after alleged domestic dispute
ABC11 Together: Food donations take on extra meaning following Florence
Show More
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
Couple demands $30M from Sandals, says bride was sexually assaulted by butler
Why snoring could mean bigger health problems for women
ECU fires head football coach Scottie Montgomery
$299M Hurricane Florence relief bill passes General Assembly
More News