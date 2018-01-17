PETS & ANIMALS

Study: Pet owners will bail on friends to hang out with their dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Would you bail on your friends to hang out with your dog? (Shutterstock)

If you've ever bailed on a social commitment to spend time with your four-legged friend, you're not alone.

Researchers surveyed 2,000 American dog owners, finding that more than half of them admitted to flaking on spending time with others humans in favor of staying home with their pet.

And while relationships between humans can be trying at times, more than 80 percent of those surveyed said that time spent with their dog improved their mental and emotional health. Respondents also credited their dog with getting them through difficult life events like a breakup or the death of a loved one.

In fact, nearly 90 percent said that their dog "made them a better person." Dog owners also credited Fido with encouraging them to be more active and helping them feel safer.

The survey was funded by Link AKC, a company that produces a smart collar for dogs.

"People consider their dogs members of their family and are looking for ways to connect and interact with them on a deeper level," Link AKC chief marketing officer Herbie Calves said of the research.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsresearchstudydogsu.s. & worldpsychologyrelationships
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News