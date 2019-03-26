Pets & Animals

Former Franklin County teacher accused of neglecting, killing Yorkshire Terrier to appear in court

A court hearing for the former teacher accused of abusing and killing a dog is scheduled for Tuesday.

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- A court hearing for the former teacher accused of abusing and killing a dog is scheduled for Tuesday.

Chris Wright, who previously worked as a middle school teacher in Franklin County, is accused of killing a dog named Josie.

Josie was found covered in her own waste. The hair around the dog's face was so entangled she could not eat.

Veterinarians determined the only option was to euthanize Josie.

Chris Hughes of The Mr. Mo Project (an animal rescue group in New York) said it was "the worst neglect case" he had ever seen.
