PETS & ANIMALS

Tennessee 13-year-old nabs 27-point buck

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old Tennessee boy is being praised by hunters on Facebook after he took down a 27-point buck. (Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency via Facebook)

BENTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 13-year-old Tennessee boy is being praised by hunters on Facebook after he took down a 27-point buck.

Bo, 13, told the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) that he woke up on Dec. 28 wanting to go squirrel hunting but hunted some bigger game instead.

He said a friend called and asked if he wanted to shoot a buck she saw behind her house.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Happy to oblige, Bo headed over with his gun in hand.

When he arrived, they found the deer by the creek but it was bigger than he expected.

Related: Woman catches 88-pound catfish in Tennessee lake

"(It) looked like it had a big bush on his head," Bo told TWRA.

Suddenly, the buck looked at Bo, who got rattled before firing his gun several times.

Bo said the hunt was "crazy."



According to the TWRA, the buck has 27 scorable points and has been green rough gross scored of 213 7/8 and 6.5-years-old.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdeerdeer antler trophyhuntingbuzzworthyTennessee
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman catches 88-pound catfish in Tennessee lake
American Kennel Club adds a breed: the speedy, sleek Azawakh
Wisconsin woman finds home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
New Illinois law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Dead person found inside car that crashed into parked cars in Durham
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Mark Harris requests certification of 9th District results
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 rounds used to take down lion after deadly attack
21-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing road in Raleigh
Woman catches 88-pound catfish in Tennessee lake
'Working for free; I hate it:' Government shutdown hits NC workers hard
China's 'Jack the Ripper' executed after rapes, murders of 11 females
Show More
Nancy Pelosi poised to become House speaker, making history again
Video: Dust devil sweeps up paraglider in Australia
Customer caught on camera assaulting McDonald's employee over straw
American Kennel Club adds a breed: the speedy, sleek Azawakh
Dad warns others after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself
More News