Therapy animals help Wake Tech students relax during exams

It's exam time and that could mean major stress for students.
School leaders at Wake Tech Community College are providing therapy dogs to help students cope with stress. Students will have access to four therapy dogs on campus throughout the week. They'll be able to interact with the animals during their free time.
Across the country at University of California, Berkeley, llamas are helping to relieve student stress.
Seven llamas spent most of Monday afternoon on campus with the students, who were allowed to groom and feed llamas and pose for selfies with them.
Experts say llamas are intelligent, social mammals often used in animal therapy.
