Pets & Animals

Golden Retriever stolen from San Francisco's Japantown found, reunited with owner

SAN FRANCISCO -- A dog owner in San Francisco is rejoicing after being reunited with her stolen Golden Retriever.


Surveillance video from a grocery store in Japantown shows the dog, Lily, tied to a post around 5 p.m. Saturday.

A man is seen squatting down a few feet from her and staring silently. All of a sudden he gets up, walks over, unties Lily's leash and walks away with her.

Lily's owner told KGO the Golden Retriever is a "gifted therapy dog" who helps her with mental health struggles, especially after the recent death of her mother.

After lots of photo sharing and pleas to help search for Lily on social media, the Golden Retriever was found and returned.




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsjapantownsan franciscodogsanimal rescuecaught on videosfpddogs stolencaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central Americans
2 children shot after argument at Durham duplex
Hot weather, high heat index to stick around
Officials: 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash
High levels of fecal bacteria found in Neuse River, nonprofit says
13-year-old leads police on chase that ends in fiery crash in backyard
Woman steals her stolen vehicle back from thieves
Show More
WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for public intoxication in Myrtle Beach
Man enters stranger's house, wakes woman for help after shooting
Woman accused of biting officers leg during DUI arrest
Krispy Kreme to release cake batter-filled doughnuts
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
More TOP STORIES News