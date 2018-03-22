ANIMAL

This safety-conscious puppy is stealing hearts on Twitter

(Credit: Linda Rendon via Storyful)

Linda Rendon via Storyful
A puppy in Clovis, California, is showing the world that safety is always the most important matter when riding in a vehicle.

This photo from Linda Renton shows her dog, Kaia, with her seatbelt on.

Linda's sister, Alyssa, tweeted the picture on March 20 and Twitter users quickly fell in love with the sweet pup, who was on her way to vet and had her first experience riding in a truck. "I think she enjoyed it," Linda said.


When she took the photo, Linda thought it was very cute but never expected the viral reaction on social media. "I didn't think it would become this huge," she told Storyful. As of writing, the tweet had over 300,000 retweets and more than a million likes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimaldog
ANIMAL
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
California firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
Veterinarians warn dog owners of spreading infection
Mud bath? Durham pup finds a unique way to cool down
More animal
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News