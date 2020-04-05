Coronavirus

Tiger at Bronx Zoo in New York City tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK -- A tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement.

The tiger, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger named Nadia, developed a dry cough and a decrease in appetite. She was tested out of an abundance of caution, and the results were confirmed by the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa, the society said.

Her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions also showed coronavirus symptoms, but all of the cats, including Nadia, are expected to recover.

The zoo said the cats were infected by a person caring for them who had COVID-19 but was asymptomatic or had not yet developed symptoms.

"Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all staff who are caring for them, and the other cats in our four WCS zoos, to prevent further exposure of any other of our zoo cats," the Wildlife Conservation Society, the parent company of the Bronx Zoo, said in a statement.

It is unknown how the disease develops in big cats. There is also no evidence that animals can infect people with the virus.

Nadia and Azul became visitor favorites after their appearance on Animal Planet's 2017 docu-series "The Zoo."



The rare Malayan tiger siblings were born at the zoo in 2016 but needed to be hand-raised after their mother rejected care.

The Bronx Zoo has been temporarily closed since March 16.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york cityzoocoronavirusbronx zoou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
9-year-old NC boy delivers thank-you cards to essential workers
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with COVID-19
LATEST: 1st COVID-19 death reported in Moore County
DPS troopers screen travelers at Louisiana state line
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 1st COVID-19 death reported in Moore County
1-year-old girl shot near Durham's McDougald Terrace
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Man dies after being shot at large gathering in Fayetteville
US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment'
Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Fake 'pop-up' COVID-19 testing sites offering quick results for cash
Raleigh woman mourns loss of father from a distance
A message from Rev. Wilson of Oxford United Methodist Church
Churches turn to livestreaming for Palm Sunday amid COVID-19 pandemic
8 arrested after refusing to leave protest in Charlotte
More TOP STORIES News