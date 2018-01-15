DOG

Keep your furry friend entertained with these 3 toys

EMBED </>More Videos

If your pal loves runs, chew, and eat treats, then here are some of the top toys you may want to consider. (WTVD)

By
If you added a furry friend to your family over the holidays - or have one you've loved for years - and are struggling to find toys to keep them entertained, we've got some suggestions.

If your pal loves runs, chew, and eat treats, then here are some of the top toys you may want to consider.

IQ Treat Ball

This is a popular toy on Amazon.

Simply add your pup's favorite treats and let them have fun! The ball will disperse the treats as your pup plays.

You can set the difficulty levels to challenge your buddy as they learn. The ball comes in several different sizes.

Prices start at $10.

Deer antlers

Deer shed antlers every year, so you may only have to travel as far as the forest to find a shed.

The antlers last for a while, as pups work to chew.

Many pup parents let their animals chew on these bad boys, including ABC11's Julie Wilson.

Some veterinarians may encourage you to watch your dog while they chew because some antlers can split.

Prices vary depending on the size of the antler.

Kong Classic

This toy is rubber on the outside and hallow on the side, making it perfect for stuffing with your dog's favorite treat or peanut butter.

Your doggo will spend hours trying to lick out whatever you decide to fill the center with.

Some veterinarians even suggest putting some of your dogs dry food in a little bit of water, freezing it, and putting the frozen cube inside.

Amazon has the toy listed for $4.28.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogtoyspuppyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
5 dog-friendly beaches in NC your pet will love!
Durham police K9s get protective vests
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News