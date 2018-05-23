PETS & ANIMALS

Turtles hit the track for the Zoopolis 500

EMBED </>More Videos

The Zoopolis 500, which is held at the Indianapolis Zoo, featured four racers: Ed, Danica, Scott and Helio.

The annual Zoopolis 500, known as the "Greatest Spectacle in Tortoise Racing," took place Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Indianapolis 500.

The race, which is held at the Indianapolis Zoo, featured four racers: Ed, Danica, Scott and Helio.

Ed took an early lead in the race and never looked back. He was the first to reach the coveted fruit plate.

The Zoopolis 500 is one of the Indianapolis Zoo's oldest and most popular events. The race takes place on the Wednesday before Memorial Day every year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesrace carsportszoo
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News