Pets & Animals

Uber Pets lets your furry friends join the ride

CHICAGO -- Uber is offering a new feature to make it easier to ride with pets.

The pilot program, "Uber Pets," will notify drivers that someone is bringing a pet along for their ride. Riders will then be charged a small surcharge for bringing their pet, anywhere between $3 and $5.

Drivers will have the option to opt-out out of the new feature.

Uber said as is current policy, riders will not be charged for service animals.

The feature will be available starting on October 16 in Denver, Austin, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tampa Bay, according to Techcrunch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagopetuberconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warrants: Ex pretended to be missing Holly Springs mom in texts
Amber Alert: Surveillance photo released, police look to ID woman
'Future' of travel: Virgin Hyperloop One makes stop in Pittsboro
The 411: Massive shark swimming off NC coast
90-foot tall oak tree to be removed from downtown Raleigh
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train & more
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
Show More
2 Wake County women to compete on Food Network
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Mother can finally kiss baby born without skin
North Carolina working to improve pedestrian safety in Raleigh
2-year-old girl falls from third-story window
More TOP STORIES News