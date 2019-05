BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some residents in Brunswick County had an unexpected visitor this Memorial Day.Sunset Beach Police posted a picture on Facebook of the uninvited alligator.Officers were able to coax the gator away from a home and safely guide him back to a nearby pond.Experts say mating season, warmer temperatures and a more watery habitat created by Hurricane Florence are all possible reasons for an uptick in gator sighting this year.