PETS & ANIMALS

United Airlines tightens policy on emotional support animals on flights

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines is changing its policy on emotional support animals

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
United Airlines is tightening its policy on emotional support animals on its flights.

Starting Monday, support animals are no longer allowed on flights longer than eight hours.

United says it's making the change because of a rise in on-board animal-related incidents.

In addition, the airline will no longer allow kittens or puppies less than four months as support animals, in-cabin pets or service animals, saying animals that young typically haven't had all the necessary vaccinations.

Delta and Spirit also recently changed their policies, now requiring at least 48 hours notice to bring service animals on flights.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsunited arilinespetsanimalsservice animal
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Training video' shows officers trying to keep squirrel out of building
NYC squirrel enjoys egg roll snack
Tennessee 13-year-old nabs 27-point buck
NC is one of 4 states with little or no laws for keeping wild animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Man tied up three victims with zip ties during robbery
Wegmans hiring 475 employees for first NC store
Durham Montessori school employee accused of molesting 5-year-old girl
Snow this weekend: Why did the snow icon on my weather app move
Video shows man taking dog from fenced yard in Lenoir
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
Deputies: Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies following dental procedure
Show More
Crumpled Confederate statue should be displayed as is, Durham recommends
Have you been affected by the government shutdown? Tell us about it
9-year-old boy helps save grandfather's life
18-year-old woman arrested for New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
More News