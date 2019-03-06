Pets & Animals

University of Vermont receives anonymous $500K for researching bees

The UN says the fate of our food supply may rest on her wings

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- The University of Vermont (UVM) has received a surprise gift of half a million dollars to go toward researching bees.

The $500,000 anonymous gift was announced on Tuesday.

RELATED: Extinction of bees could put food supply at risk, UN says

WCAX-TV reports the money will go toward studying bee pollinators, why the bee population is currently in decline and what can be done to reverse the decline.

UVM's Gund Institute for Ecological Economics Taylor Ricketts says officials had no idea the gift was coming.

Ricketts says the donor was concerned about bees and the essential role they play in ecology and the environment.

RELATED: Triangle company on a mission to save honey bees

The institute plans a call for proposals for grants to do work related to pollinators this summer or fall. Proposals will not have to be from UVM.
