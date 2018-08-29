PETS & ANIMALS

UPS driver faces un-bear-able obstacle in Asheville

EMBED </>More Videos

A UPS driver's note about failing to deliver a package because of a bear has gone viral (Credit: Marcy Lanier via Facebook)

By
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Package delivery drivers have to deal with all kinds of issues, from crawling traffic to snarling dogs. But ... bears?

"There was a bear in the driveway so he (UPS driver) couldn't drop it off on my front porch," Asheville resident Marcy Lanier told WLOS.

So instead, Lanier said the deliveryman left the package in her mailbox on the street, along with a "sorry we missed you" notice with this reason for not leaving the parcel at the door: "Bear in driveway."

Lanier thought the note was funny, took a picture of it, and posted it on Facebook last Friday.



The post has since been shared more than 2,000 times.

"We get bears all the time," Lanier said about her North Asheville neighborhood.

In fact, a year ago, a bear opened a car door in the same neighborhood and locked itself in.

"Only in Asheville," Lanier wrote in her Facebook post.

Delivery driver captured on surveillance camera hurling packages
This video of a FedEx delivery driver mishandling packages will make your worst mail nightmare come true!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsUPSbearnorth carolina newsAsheville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Cat cafe to open in Chapel Hill
'Strong ammonia smell' in Fuquay-Varina home where 26 animals were found
Exterminator tackles massive hornet hive in car
Giraffe joins wedding party
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man killed during break-in, officer-involved shooting in Tarboro
Cumberland County deputy injured after Jeep slams into patrol car
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney
How Harvey compares to historic U.S. hurricanes
Harnett Co. mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
'Sesame Street' puts their own spin on Fresh Prince theme song
'There is no secret:' DMV ran REAL ID office exclusively for state employees
Show More
Cary neighbors concerned with greenway expansion
Dating apps may be to blame for rise in STDs, experts say
Thousands of SAT exams taken Saturday could be invalidated
Family of Fayetteville man killed by officer ponders legal recourse
Hey Apex, stop leaving your guns in unlocked cars
More News