USPS honoring military dogs with 2019 forever stamp collection

USPS announced that one of their 2019 forever stamp collections will honor the "nation's brave and loyal military working dogs."

USPS announced in a statement that one of their 2019 forever stamp collections will honor the "nation's brave and loyal military working dogs."

The four new stamps will show breeds commonly used in the armed forces including the German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Belgian Malinois, and Dutch Shepherd.

The dogs will sit on top of a white star with either a red or blue background. USPS said the colors represent the American flag and patriotism.

Dogs have served in the US military since World War I. There are currently an estimated 2,300 working dogs on US bases worldwide.

Their heightened sense of smell and convenient size make them suitable to perform a variety of tasks, including search and rescue.

A memorial in New Jersey honors all dogs that have served in the military.

While the memorial was originally built to remember those dogs that served in Vietnam, it honors all dogs that have served in the military.
