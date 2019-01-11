PETS & ANIMALS

Venomous Portuguese men-of-war wash up on NC beach

Police say venomous Portuguese men-of-war have washed up on a North Carolina beach.

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) --
News outlets report the creatures often mistaken for jellyfish have appeared on popular beaches in the state over recent days. Officials in the town of Emerald Isle are warning people that even dead men-of-war can sting.


Emerald Isle police said Wednesday on Facebook that beachgoers shouldn't touch the stranded men-of-war strewn on the sand. The department posted a photo showing more than a dozen of the critters scattered across several feet of shoreline.

According to National Geographic, the Portuguese man-of-war floats on the ocean surface and its tentacles are used to kill fish and other small prey. A man-of-war sting is very painful but rarely deadly to humans.
