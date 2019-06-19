Pets & Animals

Venomous snake bites woman doing laundry

MOUNT PENN, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake.

Officials said the snake was lurking in her basement and bit her while she was doing laundry.

They said the copperhead sprang out from the foundation wall.

The home is at the base of Neversink Mountain, which experts said is a common breeding ground for venomous snakes.

The woman's boyfriend said she's in good condition.

The Fish and Boat Commission captured the snake and relocated it back in the wild.

Officials believeit was trying to shield itself from the rainy weather.
