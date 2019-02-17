ANIMAL RESCUE

2 Clydesdale horses rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews were able to rescue two 15-year-old Clydesdale horses who wandered off a farm and into a frozen lake in Pennsylvania. (WNEP)

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTVD) --
Crews were able to rescue two 15-year-old Clydesdale horses that wandered off a farm and into a frozen lake in Pennsylvania.

The two horses, named Gunther and Wilhelm, live at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, according to WNEP.

WNEP reported that the pair wandered away from the farm Saturday morning and fell through ice on a frozen lake.

Rescue crews used chainsaws to cut through the lake and create a trench to walk the horses out.

The horses were able to be guided out of the lake without any broken bones.

"Bless their hearts, they're good strong horses. That was definitely something in their favor," Deborah DiPasquale of Quiet Valley Farms told WNEP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuehorsesicefreezePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog
Dog clings to life after postal worker finds her nearly frozen
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue saves calf from family's bathroom
Veterinarians bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Dog set on fire at Va. park has died, shelter says
Photo shows bear hitching ride on Bertie County garbage truck
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raleigh man's charges upgraded after child dies from skull fracture
Man dies after shooting in Raleigh parking deck
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Investigation underway after body found in Sampson County home
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
Woman defends herself, stabs Raleigh home intruder
Garner father charged after accidentally shooting 14-year-old son
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Show More
Man charged in murder of Rocky Mount woman
HOW IT WORKS: Using your Amazon Prime account for discounts at Whole Foods
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
NC Auto Show to Valentine's Day with goats, things to do this weekend
Barrett has triple-double, No. 2 Duke beats NC State, 94-78
More News