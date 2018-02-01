PETS & ANIMALS

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brazen thief steals beloved dog from couple's front yard

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video captured a brazen thief steal a couple's beloved dog right from their lawn.

Eyewitness News
DENVER, Colorado --
A Colorado couple is desperate for help after a brazen thief was caught on camera stealing their dog from outside their home.

Surveillance video captured the theft of the 7-month-old Shih Tzu named Zoe from their front yard on Tuesday.

The thief can be seen driving past the house in a black vehicle before returning to unhook the dog from her leash and take her with him.

The video then shows the couple's neighbor walking over to alert them about what just happened.

Zoe's owner, Jaime Gastelle, shared the video on Facebook to help identify and catch the thief. The post has been shared more than 20,000 times.

"I'm so sad, she has truly been such a blessing, and for someone to steal her is devastating to our family," she wrote. "The only chance we have of getting her back is somebody reporting the vehicle or people."

She shared a better pic of Zoe to help aid the search:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsviralviral videodogdogs stolensurveillance videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News