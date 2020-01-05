Pets & Animals

It's like Uber in the barn, black cat hitches ride on potbellied pig

CONVERSE, Ind. -- Animals do the darnedest things and when it is caught on video, it can make for a truly enjoyable moment.

Look no further than what happened inside an Indiana barn on New Year's Day.

A black cat named Louie and a potbellied pig, who goes by the name Stella, just woke up after taking a nap.

Louie managed to hitch a ride on top of Stella and the pig wandered around the barn while the cat enjoyed the lift.

Their owner realized this little jaunt had been going on for several minutes so she grabbed her camera to record it.

Whether Stella is going to charge Louie for his ride, they'll have to work it out. We're not sure what the rideshare rates are in a barn.

Stella, by the way, is just a year old and considered the barn mascot.

Her owner says when Stella isn't wandering around with all her animal friends, she is eating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videobuzzworthysocietycatsanimalanimal newscute animalswatercooler
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activist hopes to arm McDougald Terrace residents legal battle with DHA
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Anti-war groups gather in Durham after US airstrike in Iran
No injuries after Raleigh officer-involved shooting
UNC's comeback falls short against Georgia Tech, 94-83
McDougald Terrace resident claims DHA told her nothing about CO issue
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Show More
Unemployment rate down across North Carolina, officials say
Woman charged in Harnett County car wash shooting
'A first step:' DHA works into the night relocating McDougald Terrace families
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Parents of student who died tackling shooter suing school
More TOP STORIES News