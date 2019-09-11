Cheetah jumps on top of open Jeep on safari, NJ family catches it on camera

SERENGETI, Tanzania -- Tourists from New Jersey on vacation in Tanzania got a great view of a cheetah on their safari. In fact, it was closer than they may have wanted!The cheetah jumped onto the roof of an open-top Jeep in their group.The Shimek family of Summit was on safari in the Serengeti."I mean honestly I was so scared. I kept saying oh my gosh, oh my gosh, please don't come near us, please don't come near us. I'm thinking of my kids, I'm thinking what should we actually do if it happens," said Jen Shimek, tourist.Fortunately, the cheetah eventually ran off without incident.