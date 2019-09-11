Pets & Animals

Cheetah jumps on top of open Jeep on safari, NJ family catches it on camera

SERENGETI, Tanzania -- Tourists from New Jersey on vacation in Tanzania got a great view of a cheetah on their safari. In fact, it was closer than they may have wanted!

The cheetah jumped onto the roof of an open-top Jeep in their group.

The Shimek family of Summit was on safari in the Serengeti.

"I mean honestly I was so scared. I kept saying oh my gosh, oh my gosh, please don't come near us, please don't come near us. I'm thinking of my kids, I'm thinking what should we actually do if it happens," said Jen Shimek, tourist.

Fortunately, the cheetah eventually ran off without incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssummitsafarianimal newsanimal
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper blasts Republicans after surprise veto override
Trooper justified in shooting man during chase in Johnston County: DA
Chapel Hill High School experiences gas leak
NC Special Election: Dan Bishop wins 9th Congressional District seat
Bodies of 3 women found in Robeson County pond
Senate takes on bill named after NC soldier battling lung cancer
UNC honors 9/11 responders with Kenan stair climb
Show More
18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11
Clayton Police looking for robbery suspect
'Turning back the clock' on age
BBB: Mortgage loan scams getting harder to spot
New clues released in Fuquay-Varina Sheetz shooting
More TOP STORIES News