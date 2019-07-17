Pets & Animals

Video shows dozens of pilot whales beached on Georgia shore

ST. SIMONS, Ga. -- Dozens of pilot whales beached themselves on a Georgia shore and most were rescued by authorities and onlookers who pulled the animals further into the water.

News outlets report Dixie McCoy streamed on Facebook the Tuesday stranding and rescue at St. Simons Island.

Video shows people splashing the whales as others drag and push the heavy creatures back out to sea. McCoy says sharks were spotted nearby.


State Department of Natural Resources whale biologist Clay George said the DNR planned to euthanize two incapacitated whales. The DNR says they will be autopsied.


George says the whales were likely confused as they normally stay more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) offshore.

The American Cetacean Society says pilot whales are often involved in mass strandings partly due to their social nature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalebeachessocietyocean beachu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad sets fire to wife's clothes, walks off with 1-year-old daughter
Trump to hold 2020 campaign rally at ECU on Wednesday
Deputies: Man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis with scissors
Handcuffed man placed in ambulance after reported stabbing in Raleigh
Asheville employee fired after writing 'poka honas' on woman's invoice
Man robbed, shot in Raleigh's Wakefield community
Heat wave continues as heat index jumps into mid-100s
Show More
Raleigh teen escapes moments before storm topples tree onto house
Gym owner with cerebral palsy to host fundraiser for Special Olympics
2 women sought after Fayetteville toddler suffers serious burns
Durham murder victim's family upset they weren't told suspect released
Mother charged after baby abducted from Bladen County daycare
More TOP STORIES News