RENO, Nev. (WTVD) --It wasn't a typical day for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. Firefighters discovered 3 bear cubs trapped inside a garbage bin and a nervous mother bear watching nearby.
Members of the TMFPD crew awoke Saturday morning to the sound of a tipped over garbage bin.
According to the crew's Facebook page, when daylight came, an agitated mama bear could be seen watching over the bin.
Firefighter and paramedic Ed Martin opened the lid to reveal what was trapped inside: three baby bears!
Captain Michael Trevino filmed the rescue while engineer Patrick Walsh deterred the distressed mother bear.
The end of the video shows the three cubs scurrying off back home into the woods.
