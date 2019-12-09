animal rescue

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog trapped in canal

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno firefighters came to the rescue after a dog fell on some rough times Sunday.

Video shared by the fire department shows crews from Engine 5 working to get the pup to safety after he got stuck in a canal near First and McKinley Avenues.

Firefighters were able to help him by ladder. Once they successfully got their new four-legged friend out of the water, they comforted him before turning him over to Animal Control.

There is no word yet if the pup has an owner.
