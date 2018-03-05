VIDEO: Five pigs and a pug have a pizza party

If anyone ever said "you eat like a pig" you might want to say thank you because some pigs - and a pug - really know how to party in style.Pop, Prissy, Posey, Pink, and Penn were caught on video as they "pig out" on pizza.They are joined by "pigtail the pug."And while a few of the pigs went "ham" on the pizza slices, others sat patiently wearing bows.If you recognize some of these pigs, that's because Prissy and Pop have starred in two children's books and have nearly 690,000 followers on Instagram.