brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo giraffes stretch their legs, soak up spring sun

EMBED <>More Videos

Spring is in the air, and we're not the only ones enjoying the nicer weather!

By Jesse Kirsch
BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- Spring is in the air, and we're not the only ones enjoying the nicer weather!

The giraffes at Brookfield Zoo got a chance to go outside and stretch their legs at Habitat Africa! The Savannah on Thursday, according to zoo officials.

The herd - Potoka, Arnieta, Ato and Jasiri - certainly seemed to have a great time in the fresh air.

Zoo officials added that with "warm weather and students being on spring break," more than 17,000 people visited the zoo Wednesday; similar numbers were expected for Thursday's count.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookfieldbrookfield zoozoo adventureszoo weatherweatherspring
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROOKFIELD ZOO
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
Baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, first of its kind, born at Brookfield Zoo
Army Reserve captain surprises daughter with early homecoming
VIDEO: Brookfield Zoo giraffes enjoy warm weather
TOP STORIES
Woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty deaths of 22 horses
Detective airlifted after being hit by truck on I-95 in Robeson Co.
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
Notorious Durham murder of pregnant mother is focus of ABC's 20/20
Teen girl among 2 injured in Durham shooting
Walgreens to sell cannabis-based creams, patches, sprays
UNC prepares for Sweet Sixteen game against Auburn
Show More
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
Loud noises heard on Capital Boulevard were military training
Live: Triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander stretches into 5th day
This house in Durham is a whopping 11,000 square feet
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
More TOP STORIES News