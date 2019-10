HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hillsborough police K-9, and very good boy, was rewarded for finding a hidden stash of drugs.Vader and his handler, Corporal Scott Foster, found some hidden cocaine during a traffic stop.As is tradition on the force, Vader was rewarded with an ice cream cone. The departments' Facebook page posted a video of Vader getting some good licks in!It looked like there wasn't going to be much leftover for Scott.