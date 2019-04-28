Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Killer Whales play with food, teach calf how to hunt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare sight was caught on camera- killer whales playing with their food.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch shared the video showing the orcas tossing a salmon. They were also chasing seabirds and teaching the calf to hunt by practicing with the birds.

Experts say it's very unusual to see killer whales do this for so long.

Orcas don't follow a predictable seasonal migration pattern and tend to go where the food is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalecaught on videocaught on cameracalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News