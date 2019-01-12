SOUTH AFRICA --A group of four, adult lions took a stroll on a South Africa roadway, causing a major traffic jam.
Video of the male lions all walking together in harmony as cars piled up behind them, went viral on Twitter.
The lions are seen casually strolling in the middle of the street.
Turns out the street is inside the Kruger National Park in South Africa, which is known for its safaris.
