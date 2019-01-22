PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cubs moved to winter dens in Colorado

EMBED </>More Videos

Eight bear cubs -- each weighing between 100 and 150 pounds - were transported by sled to their new artificial dens after their mothers died. (Video courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Eight orphaned bear cubs were given a new home for the winter by the Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

The bears - each weighing between 100 and 150 pounds - were orphaned last summer when their mothers died. The mothers died from being hit by a car or train, or had to be euthanized for entering a home or becoming a threat to the public.

The Colorado Parks & Wildlife posted video on Facebook last week showing parks officials moving three tranquilized cubs.

Using a sled, the tranquilized bears were transported to a den where they can stay for the rest of the winter at Pikes Peak in the Pike National Forest.



Four cubs share two dens built with downed logs, timbers and small branches, pine boughs and a mix of straw, hay and alfalfa.

Workers from Area 14 in Colorado Springs retrieved them from Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore. On the mountain, each bear was blindfolded and hobbled, in case they were to awaken from their drug-induced sleep, then carried by sled through deep snow, park and wildlife officials said.

The effort took two hours as a result of a couple bears waking up and abruptly sitting up before being given another dose of tranquilizer.

Once they reached the dens, the officers "crawled into the dens to precisely position the bears so they could easily breath and rest comfortably."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearbear cubnatureu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
More than a dozen dead horses remain on Wake County property
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
Rare frog finds mate for reproduction via online dating profile
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Raleigh construction site accident
UNC System Interim President will decide Chancellor Folt's replacement
Judge declines to certify Harris victor in 9th Congressional District
Wake Tech students pack food to combat shutdown-related hunger
Durham police seeking 2 people for questioning in school bus shooting
Police union to hold fundraiser for Officer Ainsworth and family
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
'KKK wants you:' Klan flyers show up in Asheville on MLK Jr. Day
Show More
Supreme Court sides with Trump, allows transgender restrictions in military
It's below freezing. Why isn't there frost on my car
Mark Harris falls ill on eve of 9th District election fraud court case
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
KFC launches gravy-scented candle and 'frying chicken' audio
More News