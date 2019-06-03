Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Seal smothers diver with affection in playful underwater encounter

NORTHUMBERLAND, England -- Talk about a close encounter of the cute kind: A seal launched an adorable attack of curiosity on a scuba diver.

Diving enthusiast Ben Burville was off the coast of England when the seal came up to him and started chewing on the diver's hood while clawing at his mask. The underwater video footage even shows the seal managing to pull Burville's hood back a little bit.

After a while, seemingly no longer interested, the seal took off - leaving the diver to readjust his equipment.

Burville says he spends a lot of time diving in the area with the seals and is fascinated by their curious nature. He has posted several photos and videos of him with the mammals.

He tweeted the recent interaction on Sunday, calling the seal his "dive buddy."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsswimmingseal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
Cement truck overturns, traps driver on Hwy 64 near Kelly Road in Apex
Former Fayetteville youth basketball coach gets 29 years for statutory rape
'Jeopardy' rumors swirl as Holzhauer approaches record [SPOILER]
Authorities investigating after minivan carrying children crashes into home
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Memorial grows as Maleah Davis' death impacts Houston
Show More
Stolen 'Chirba Chirba' food truck located with more than $10k in damages
Gun store owners, consumers react to sales following VA Beach shooting
Cary man tackled by police after allegedly assaulting child
Remains of 100-year-old ship visible on Hatteras Island
31K pounds of Perdue chicken recalled due to possible contamination
More TOP STORIES News