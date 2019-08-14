Pets & Animals

Video shows teen girl laughing after putting dog in clothes dryer; now she's under investigation

LEWISVILLE, TX -- A teen girl is under investigation after video showed her putting a dog in a clothes dryer and turning the appliance on.

The video was posted to Instagram but has since been removed.

In the video, the girl calls the dog over, picks it up, puts it inside the dryer, turns on the machine and starts howling with laughter.

The girl leaves the dog in the running machine for just over five seconds. When she opens the door and the drum stops tumbling, the dog immediately crawls out of the dyer and scurries away.

"That poor dog is all I could think. I don't want to see the video again. It's so awful," Maura Davies with the SPCA of Texas said.

Davies went on to say she hopes the girl is held accountable for her actions.

Lewisville Police Department said a veterinarian has since examined the dog and released it back to its owner. The veterinarian's report was not made public.

The teen girl has not been charged with any crimes at this time. That is why her identity has not been released.

Lewisville Police Department said it was awaiting the veterinarian's report
