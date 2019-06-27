Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Snake hitches ride on windshield of car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A hitchhiking snake gave quite the fright to occupants of a car driving in Kansas City.

Video shows the serpent slithering along outside the passenger's side window - seeming to bask in the sunshine and feel the wind on its scales as the car zipped along the road.

The driver and passenger were startled by the sight.

But as the snake moved along the side of the car and up onto the front windshield, the driver came up with a gentle way to remove the reptile.

Flicking on the car's windshield wipers was enough to get rid of the unwanted rider.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmissourifunny videosnakecaranimalscaught on cameraunbelievabledriver
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
Brothers rescued from Johnston Co. river after reporting gator in water
Discrepancies emerge in Moore County teacher sex case
Rocky Mount man traveled to Mebane to meet minor for sex, sheriff says
Human error blamed for rock wall fall that killed 12-year-old
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Gentrification, affordable housing focus of meeting in Raleigh
Show More
VIDEO: Driver jumps out of moving car, runs into traffic after police chase
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Authorities issue warnings after 7 rip current deaths in North Carolina
Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Capital Blvd
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
More TOP STORIES News