Viral 26-pound cat has a home; Philadelphia shelter received over 3,000 applications

PHILADELPHIA -- Now to big update on a "big-boned" boy who captured the internet's heart last week.

We are happy to report that the 26-pound-shelter cat "Mr. B" now has a home.

Morris Animal Refuge posted a photo of their huge star, known affectionately as "a chonk of a chonk" online, relaxing in his new bathroom sink.

The shelter received more than 3,000 applications for the tubby tabby, but after careful consideration, he was placed with one of their existing foster families.

Morris says they discovered that Mister B has some underlying health and behavioral issues and the family has embraced cats with similar needs in the past.

The shelter plans to keep fans of the full-figured feline updated on his journey through their social media pages.
