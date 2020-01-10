RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In 2019, animal lovers opened their hearts and homes to an all-time high record number of rescues from the Wake County Animal Center.
Wake County officials said the shelter saw 4,288 leave the shelter for forever homes last year. That's an 11 percent surge in comparison to 2018.
The shelter said it took in a record 11,361 animals in 2019. Despite, a large number of animal income, the animal shelter was never forced to euthanize animals for space in more than three years.
"The community really stepped up to support the shelter in 2019," Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. "We have so many generous and sympathetic animal lovers in Wake County, and we couldn't do it without their help."
In the previous year, the shelter's veterinarians spayed and neutered a total of 3,357 animals, up 292 from the year before.
Anyone who would want to help the shelter break its adoption record in 2020, check the Wake County Animal Center Adoption Gallery here.
Wake County Animal Center sees record pet adoptions in 2019
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More