Pets & Animals

Wake County Animal Center sees record pet adoptions in 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In 2019, animal lovers opened their hearts and homes to an all-time high record number of rescues from the Wake County Animal Center.

Wake County officials said the shelter saw 4,288 leave the shelter for forever homes last year. That's an 11 percent surge in comparison to 2018.

The shelter said it took in a record 11,361 animals in 2019. Despite, a large number of animal income, the animal shelter was never forced to euthanize animals for space in more than three years.

"The community really stepped up to support the shelter in 2019," Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. "We have so many generous and sympathetic animal lovers in Wake County, and we couldn't do it without their help."

In the previous year, the shelter's veterinarians spayed and neutered a total of 3,357 animals, up 292 from the year before.

Anyone who would want to help the shelter break its adoption record in 2020, check the Wake County Animal Center Adoption Gallery here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswake countyraleighdogscatsadoptionwake county newsraleigh newspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CO deaths in the '90s sparked change in Raleigh public housing
Former UNC women's coach Hatchell cited in pedestrian death
Driver seen on video passing cars on I-540 shoulder arrested
Johnston Co. Schools interim superintendent abruptly resigns
Ft. Bragg officials brief soldiers, families amid tensions overseas
Raleigh chef paralyzed in motorcycle crash gets robotic arm
Not east. Not west. This is a unique style of NC BBQ
Show More
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
'Bad wig bandit' on FBI Most Wanted List for NC robberies
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window
More TOP STORIES News