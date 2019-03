Wake County Animal Center to run adoption deal

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you've been wanting to add a furry addition to your family, now is the time to do it.The Wake County Animal Center is running a special deal.The shelter is cutting adoption fees for all pets six months or older.It will only cost $25.00 to take home a dog.Cats will be sold as "name your price."Typically, adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $45 for cats.The reduced rates run through Friday, March 22.