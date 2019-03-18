Pets & Animals

Wake County Animal Center to run adoption deal

If you've been wanting to add a furry addition to your family, now is the time to do it.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you've been wanting to add a furry addition to your family, now is the time to do it.

The Wake County Animal Center is running a special deal.

The shelter is cutting adoption fees for all pets six months or older.

It will only cost $25.00 to take home a dog.

Cats will be sold as "name your price."

Typically, adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $45 for cats.

The reduced rates run through Friday, March 22.
