PET

Wake County Animal Shelter nearing capacity

EMBED </>More Videos

070218-wtvd-wake-co-shelter-full-vid (WTVD)

Nearly 200 dogs and cats are available as the Wake County Animal Shelter nears capacity.

There are approximately 500 dogs and cats in the care of the Wake County Animal Center either at the shelter or in foster care, with about 200 of them ready for adoption.

All animals available for adoption can be viewed here.

Check out the adoption fees here.

Many animals currently in care at the center but not yet available for adoption are strays.

Anyone who lost a pet is asked to check the shelter's gallery regularly to see if they are at the center.

Animal shelters typically experience an influx of cats and kittens during warmer months.

To keep the number of cats coming into the shelter down, pet owners are encouraged to have their cats spayed or neutered, even if they are indoor cats.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetpet adoptionanimaldogcatswake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PET
Mountain lion breaks into Colorado home, kills house cat
Mud bath? Durham pup finds a unique way to cool down
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
Hoke County pup recovering after vicious dog attack
Hoke County family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked
More pet
PETS & ANIMALS
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News