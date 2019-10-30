More than 150 cats, 110 dogs looking for forever homes at Wake County shelter

The shelter holds 91 cats, 71 kittens, 9 puppies and 102 dogs that are all looking for forever homes as soon as possible.
It has been more than 3 years since the Wake County Shelter had to euthanize for space, the shelter tweeted on Wednesday.
🚨 The shelter is FULL 🚨 If you've been thinking about adopting, now's the time! We have 91 cats, 71 kittens, 9 puppies and 102 dogs who need forever homes ASAP. We haven't had to euthanize for space in 3+ years, and we need your help to keep it that way! https://t.co/tWQvt9ma5Z pic.twitter.com/VijJIBvXtR— WakeGOV Pets (@WakeGOVPets) October 30, 2019
To adopt a pet find the Wake County Animal Center website here.
