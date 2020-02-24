k-9

Wake County K-9 Rosie finds man in 6-foot ravine during welfare check

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County K-9 officer was able to track and find a man in a 6-foot ravine during a welfare check overnight.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the check happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Briarwood Place.

Deputies said a man with "slight mental issues" had fled his home.

With concern for near freezing temperatures, deputies used K-9 Rosie to track along several streets and wooded areas.

Rosie picked up a track that ended at a home on Raven Ridge Road.

She then found the man in a 6-foot ravine in a wooded area behind the home.
