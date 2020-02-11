Wake County offering Valentine's Day pet adoption special

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County Animal Care, Control & Adoption Center is offering a Valentine's Day Adoption Special if you're looking for a new fur baby to love on.The county is reducing adoption fees from Feb. 11 through Feb. 17.The special reduces adoption rates for pets six months and older. It's $25 to get a dog and you can name the price for adopting a cat. There are 48 dogs and 25 cats up for adoption."If you're looking for a soulmate, we've got the best matchmakers on staff," said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. "We get to know our pets' unique personalities and peculiarities, so we can pair you up with perfect pet for your lifestyle."