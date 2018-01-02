Wake County Animal Control officers are ready to respond if animals are neglected in the bitter cold winter weather.Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center said officers have not had to seize any dogs so far and hope it will stay that way."We don't want people's pets, that's not our goal," said Federico. "Our shelter is full right now of pets that don't have homes. We want to work with people to help them be the best pet owners they can be and make sure their animals are safe this time of year."Federico suggests dressing lighter-coated dogs in a jacket or sweater to protect from the cold. If your pet typically stays outdoors, provide a dry, three-sided shelter to give them a place to get out of the wind and regularly refill their water bowl to prevent it from freezing.If you see an animal being neglected in the cold, Federico said call - don't email or send a message on social media - to get an animal control officer to respond."Because of these temperatures, we're going out immediately," she said. "We're checking on them, making sure they have what they need to survive in this weather."Experts at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), say there are a few things you can do to keep your pet safe and happy during the winter.Your pets can be threatened by the wind chill too. Exposed skin on their noses, ears, and paw pads are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.If Rover won't wear a sweater and booties, he needs to be wiped down with a towel - this also prevents itchy, flaky skin.Since rock salt can irritate the pads on his feet, be sure to wipe all paws with a damp towel. If not, he can lick them and irritates his mouth.You can also rub petroleum jelly on his paws as a protectant before heading outside.The longer your pet's coat, the warmer they will be.If your furbaby has long hair, just trim fur near the paws, back of the legs, and tummy area to prevent snow and ice from clinging to them.This applies to baths too. Washing too often can remove essential oils and increase the chance of developing dry, flaky skin.Pets burn extra energy in the winter to help keep them warm.Feeding your pet a little bit more during the cold weather months can provide much-needed calories.Also, be sure they have plenty of water to drink.