WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County SPCA says more people adopted pets from their agency than ever in 2019.It was a record-breaking year as 4,163 pets found new homes from the agency, shattering the previous record of 3,572. The SPCA posted the achievement on its Facebook page on Thursday.The Wake SPCA says it's 'jumping for joy' at breaking the record.The SPCA says its mission is to create a more humane community where every adoptable animal has a home.