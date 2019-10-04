pets

Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing face massage

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. -- Just watching this dog get a massage is soothing.

Louie the golden retriever is really enjoying a face massage from his dog mom, Kristina Teitelbaum.

RELATED: Fun in the sun during doggy pool party in Michigan

Just watch his face gently contort into multiple expressions.

According to his Facebook page, "Louie is a 5-year old golden retriever; a California soul, with a heart of gold" who is "passionate about putting smiles on people's faces."

The page goes on to say: "Louie is notoriously the friendliest guy on the block and often referred to as the Mayor of Marina Del Rey."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal newsanimalpetsdog
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Fun in the sun during doggy pool party
PETS
Dog jumps on venomous snake to save human brothers
Animal shelters see influx of pigs, advocates warn of misleading claims
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
Family upset after Cumberland deputy shoots dog after burglary call
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'It's messy:' Durham drivers brace for upcoming road closure
Contractor helped by Troubleshooter owes money to Cary couple
Green Hope High School basketball player takes on fight of his life
WATCH: Flames engulf Wake County school bus in Cary
Police investigating after Fayetteville church scammed by grant writer
Expect a 'summer-like' energy bill this fall
Black School Board Members meet in Raleigh to discuss issues, solutions
Show More
Boys & Girls Club director relates to students through Spanish language
Escaped Person County inmate captured
Jury finds Brandon Lee guilty of first-degree murder of mother, girlfriend
Driver accused of running over people in Fayetteville arrested
Epic Games announces expansion of Cary headquarters
More TOP STORIES News