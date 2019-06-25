A team of researchers at the University of St. Andrew's in Scotland conducted a study that showed three trained seals imitating parts of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" as well as other popular tunes.
The findings suggest that grey seals could become the model for a study of speech disorders since they use their vocal tracts much the same way as humans do.
The study provides researchers with a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning and human language development.
WATCH: Grey seals sing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star"
